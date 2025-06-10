Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $733,961,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,982,826 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,322,000 after buying an additional 235,069 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,445,106 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 102,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,266,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of LPX opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

