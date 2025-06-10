Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2%

Ingredion stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

