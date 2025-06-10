Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

