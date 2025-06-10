iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

