iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Holdings Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.