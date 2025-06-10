iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.