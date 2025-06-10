iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.