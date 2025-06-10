iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,446,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 23.4%

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $182.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.