JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
