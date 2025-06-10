Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,270,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 735,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,548 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

