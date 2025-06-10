Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

