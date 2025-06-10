Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 438,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,974,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,818,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

