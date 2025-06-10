Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.