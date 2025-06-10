Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,699,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

