Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

