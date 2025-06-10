Michael Guthrie Sells 50,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $4,577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,066,952.30. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 24,168 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $1,949,390.88.

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $3,588,500.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $2,939,500.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

