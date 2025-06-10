Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $135.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

