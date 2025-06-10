Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,554 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

