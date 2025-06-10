Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after buying an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,633,000 after buying an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,560,000 after acquiring an additional 208,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.4%

Corning stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.