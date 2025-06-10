Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

