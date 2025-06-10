Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.