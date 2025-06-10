Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

XYL stock opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

