Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 2,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UAMY. Wall Street Zen cut United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. D Boral Capital upgraded United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.07.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Articles

