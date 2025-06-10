Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 73,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ CME opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,935. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

