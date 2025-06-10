Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,555 shares of company stock worth $29,536,076. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

