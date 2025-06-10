Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $166.81 and a 52 week high of $273.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average is $242.46. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

