Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $842,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%

JQUA opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.