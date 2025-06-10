Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

