Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.4%

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.