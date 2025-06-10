Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

