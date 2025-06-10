Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 305.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

