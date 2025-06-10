Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $200.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

