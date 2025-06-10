Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

