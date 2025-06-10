Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

