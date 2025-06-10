Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

