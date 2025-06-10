Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

