Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4%

NKE stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading dropped their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.