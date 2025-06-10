Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,362 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,564 shares of company stock valued at $663,018. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.