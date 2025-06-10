Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

