Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

