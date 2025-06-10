NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,621 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 162,100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

