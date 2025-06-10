Nikhil Chandhok Sells 300,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $8,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,494. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

