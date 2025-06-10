Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.