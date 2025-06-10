Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NULV opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

