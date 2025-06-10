O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 90,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.