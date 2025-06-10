Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.1% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117,041.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.42.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $162.21 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average is $177.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

