Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.