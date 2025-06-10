Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aflac alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Get Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Trading Down 1.2%

AFL stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.