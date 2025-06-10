Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.