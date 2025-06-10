Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

