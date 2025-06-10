Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after buying an additional 322,475 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $298.63 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average of $324.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

